Mental health and MSK among top causes for claims - Unum

Employee benefits provider reveals data for workplace absence

New claims data from employee benefits provider Unum reflects the focus of the recent NHS Long Term Plan.

Mental health and musculoskeletal related conditions were leading causes of long-term work absences, responsible for over a quarter of claims and rivalling cancer as the leading reason for a claim.

The NHS Long Term Plan, published this month, confirmed that mental health and musculoskeletal conditions remain the leading reasons for sickness absence. It also reported that those off work for more than four weeks are more likely to fall out of work permanently.

Early intervention

Unum considers early intervention as the key to reducing absence duration and helping people to remain in work.

"Although the latest data shows a high number of mental health related claims, we are also seeing our rehabilitation and early intervention services prove more successful than ever before in helping get people back to work," said Unum UK chief medical officer, Dr Zakir Abbas.

"We know good work can be very beneficial for health and wellbeing, and employers have a pivotal role to play in helping their staff to stay well and in work," he said. "Supporting employers in preventing mental ill-health is a priority for us, and we welcome the government's commitment to doing more to help employers access the expert advice and support they need."

Group income protection

As well as offering financial benefit to those who are unable to work, group income protection (GIP) can provide employers with access to early intervention and support from physicians, psychologists, nurses and vocational rehabilitation consultants; advice on reasonable adjustments and personalised return-to-work plans; support for staff to explore treatments such as CBT and physio appointments; help managing the cost of sickness abscence, and preventative services through employee assistance programmes (EAPs), training for managers and wellness seminars.