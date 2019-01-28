Dr Annabel Bentley appointed AXA PPP chief medical officer

She will lead team of doctors, pharmacists, nurses and analysts

AXA PPP healthcare has announced that Dr Annabel Bentley has been appointed as its chief medical officer.

She took on the role on an interim basis when she joined AXA PPP in April 2018 and will report to the company's commercial director Fergus Craig.

Leading a team of doctors, pharmacists, nurses and analysts, her responsibilities include developing care pathways and medical policies to improve member experience and clinical outcome.

She has more than 20 years' clinical experience and began her career in the NHS as a surgeon before taking on a number of senior roles in the healthcare industry.

"Annabel has a wealth of healthcare knowledge and experience," said Fergus Craig. "She is ideally placed when it comes to leading our work with healthcare providers and serving the best interests of our members."

Dr Bentley added: "I look forward to leading our work to coordinate care better with healthcare providers to bring our members cost-effective, quality care. Integral to this I'll be focusing on reducing avoidable harm from healthcare to safeguard - and to benefit - our members and corporate clients alike."