ONS: Under-35s account for 90% employment growth

Employers should 'take advantage' of annual tax-free allowance of £500 per employee for financial advice and guidance

The latest Office of National Statistics (ONS) Labour Market figures have highlighted the growing need for employers to provide financial wellness advice and guidance to their staff.

According to the ONS, under-35s accounted for 90% of employment growth in the last quarter, while 70% of employees under 34 require regular borrowing to meet their financial obligations.

In light of the figures, employee benefits consultancy LEBC Group believes employers have an increasing duty to factor financial wellbeing into their benefits strategies.

Tax-free allowance

"As welcome as it is today to see so many young people bolstering the employment statistics by entering the workforce, employers must be mindful of the need to address concerns around financial wellbeing if they want to attract and retain this cohort," said Todd Rowlands, head of corporate at LEBC.

"LEBC would like to see more employers taking advantage of the annual tax-free allowance of £500 per employee to pay for financial advice and guidance for their staff. Advice and guidance delivered in the workplace from an early age can ease anxiety over personal finance issues and help boost employee loyalty and productivity."