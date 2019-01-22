Private GP service available at no cost for first year

AXA PPP healthcare has announced that it is including [email protected] private GP service as standard as part of its advance health insurance plan for large corporate policyholders.

Available at no extra cost for the first year, the offer will be available for new business or advance clients and self-insured schemes renewing on or after 1 April.

The service includes unlimited [email protected] GP appointments and referral letters for members who need to see a specialist.

Extra value

"We want members to be able to see a GP by phone or by video as soon as they need to so they can have earlier conversations about their health issues and, in turn, get even quicker access to the treatment they need," said Chris Horlick, distribution director for AXA PPP healthcare.

"We know employers are looking for value from their health insurer and, to help them get it, we've made 24/7 access to a [email protected] GP a standard part of our corporate cover."

Dr Bayju Thakar, CEO and founder of Doctor Care Anywhere, added: "We share AXA PPP healthcare's commitment to putting patients first. We are delighted to be working with them to bring the benefits of [email protected] to many thousands more members of their corporate healthcare schemes."

