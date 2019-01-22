Holloway Friendly: 7% of 2018 claims for mental health

Third most common claims reason

According to income protection (IP) mutual Holloway Friendly, accident injury accounted for 27% of its claims during 2018, musculoskeletal represented 24% and mental health issues were the third most common reason, making up 7%.

Across all claims made last year, the average length one year and four months, while the mutual's longest claim in its history is 20 years and six months.

The claims data also revealed that the average annual claims payment was £10,800 and the average age was 44 years old.

Mental health

"It's worrying that so many of our claims were due to mental health issues," says Georgia d'Esterre, head of marketing at Holloway Friendly. With the rise of social media, people comparing their lives to others and Britons working themselves to the absolute limit, it's a sad reality that stress and mental illness will likely continue to be one of the top reasons that people make claims."

