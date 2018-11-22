Critical illnesses cost UK economy 'more than £15bn a year'

More than a fifth of financial impact caused by cancer is linked to employees still working

The economic cost of people withdrawing from work - or experiencing complications - due to cancer, multiple sclerosis (MS), strokes and heart disease has been estimated to be up to £15.2bn a year by Legal & General's ‘Cost of Critical illness' report.

Cancer and its impact on individuals in the UK workforce accounts for around £9.3bn worth of losses alone, said the research, while those with MS returning to work earn up to £8000 less each year.

More than a fifth (22%) of the financial impact caused by cancer, around £2.1bn, is linked to employees still working and suffering consequences of critical illnesses, such as fatigue and post-traumatic stress.

Premature deaths represent the biggest loss to the UK economy (£5.2bn), however employees having to stop work represent a £2bn hit to the UK workforce annually. Among this group, around 57,000 cancer sufferers require Employment Support Allowance, while an estimated 26,000 of them had left employment altogether.

Coronary heart diseases and strokes supposedly cost the UK economy £2.8bn and £1.9bn respectively. For MS sufferers, around 80% of the £1.4bn worth of economic impact came from employees not being able to work. The employment rate amongst MS sufferers is just 28%.

Critical illness insurance

"Whilst it's clear that diseases like cancer and strokes have a major impact on the economy, the effects of these conditions are much more immediate, worrying and potentially financially damaging for the individuals diagnosed with them," said John Summerfield, protection director, The Mortgage Broker.

"Being diagnosed with a critical illness means that people often have to take time off work to recover, which has a financial impact through loss of earnings and the added worry of struggling to pay monthly bills or the mortgage.

"This is precisely where critical illness insurance can play a positive role, providing much-needed support for individuals and their families by paying out a lump sum to cover monthly costs. By having protection like this in place, the policyholder can ultimately focus on what really matters - their recovery."

Safety net

Craig Brown, director, intermediary at Legal & General added: "Though the effects of critical illness on our health are rightly front of mind, our research clearly shows that these diseases can have a major impact on our ability to work and earn a steady income. Whether it's simply paying off the mortgage or even just having the funds in place to enjoy time with our families, critical illnesses can take away our ability to maintain our lifestyles or even stay in our own home.

"In either case, the lump sum paid out by critical illness insurance can be invaluable in helping consumers to manage their financial circumstances in their time of need. By helping to pay off essential monthly outgoings, these policies can help remove added worry about money at a time when individuals need to focus on their recovery."