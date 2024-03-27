CIC knowledge gap widening: Vitality

Nearly half of those covered not aware of claim conditions

Cameron Roberts
clock • 1 min read

Research from Vitality shows that nearly half of critical illness cover (CIC) holders are not aware of the conditions they would be covered for if they needed to claim.

The research also showed that 57% of respondents thought CIC would continue after making a claim, despite this not being the case for traditional coverage. This lack of understanding highlights a so-called "critical illness gap" which the provider is attempting to tackle. Zoe Priselac, managing director, Way More, said: "By understanding this protection gap, as advisers we can help to make sure people have the financial protection they are looking for, for longer, which is where products such as the severity-based cover Vitality offers, comes in." The "critical illness gap"  was ba...

More on Critical Illness

