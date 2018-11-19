'Untapped potential' for multinational pooling - Generali

Most do not feel sufficiently familiar with pooling, or it is not part of their corporate strategy

New research from Generali UK and HR Grapevine has found that only 26% of multinational companies, headquartered in the UK or Ireland, currently have a pooling arrangement in place - yet 60% of employers are trying to manage locally focused - yet globally aligned - wellbeing strategies for their employees.

Nearly two thirds (64%) of respondents were predominately HR professionals from companies with over 10,000 employees in at least two countries (seven in 10 with subsidiaries in more than 10 countries). Only 6% said they were not pooling because it was not relevant for the size of their company.

Most people who responded to the survey said they did not feel sufficiently familiar with pooling, or that it was not part of their corporate strategy.

'A multitude of benefits'

"It's clear from these results and from our own experience that there's huge potential for pooling amongst employers in the UK and Ireland, yet awareness is very low," Damian Ross, regional manager - UK, Ireland & Nordics, General Employee Benefits Network. "This suggests that awareness amongst intermediaries is also low. The fact is pooling brings to companies a multitude of benefits: cost savings; reinforced governance; centralised reporting; locally compliant policies as part of a global approach; and economies of scale and influence on local terms and conditions.

"At a time when wellbeing strategy and budget is lacking amongst mid to large multinationals, pooling has a strong place," he added.

