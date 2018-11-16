Number of businesses giving employees flu jab increasing - Bupa

Almost 50,000 employees to be provided with flu jabs in 2018

Bupa has revealed that the number of businesses looking to protect their employees with the flu virus is on the rise.

In 2017, flu infections in the UK reached the highest level in seven years and minor illnesses, such as the flu, accounted for over 34 million working days lost through sickness absence.

According to Bupa, almost 50,000 will be provided with flu jabs by the end of 2018 and the private medical insurance (PMI) provider has also seen the number of businesses seeking flu jab vouchers this year already surpass 2017's total.

Bupa has also noticed that more companies are looking for the assistance of onsite clinics so employees can be vaccinated during their working their day.

‘Preventable'

"It's good that businesses are taking steps to help employees prepare for the flu season," said Petra Simic, interim medical director, Bupa Health Clinics. "The spread of flu is inevitable and it has the potential to be much quicker within an office, so it's encouraging to see employers being proactive when it comes to protecting the health of their employees this winter.

"Flu is one of the most common reasons for someone to take time off work, which can significantly impact productivity, but it's easily preventable if you plan early."