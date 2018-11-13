Anorak raises £5m to develop adviser platform

Company plans to leverage recommendation engine to bring intermediaries into 'digital age'

Technology developer Anorak has secured £5m Series A funding from Kamet Ventures, the start-up studio backed by AXA.

The investment funds, which have reached £9m, will allow the smart data firm to continue to develop its technology, with plans afoot to leverage its recommendation engine to launch a platform for intermediaries. It will ‘enable them to change the experience of selling life insurance and move them into the digital age', the firm said.

"The life insurance sector is on the verge of transformation and Anorak is leading the way," said David Vanek, co-founder and CEO of Anorak. "Kamet investment enables us to deliver on our vision. We are committed to using cutting-edge technology to bring life insurance sector into the digital age and make protection advice accessible to the millions unprotected in the UK."

Founded in 2017, Anorak uses advanced data and actual science alongside artificial intelligence to create what it is calling ‘the world's first fully automated advice platform'. The platform and APIs are designed to be integrated by distribution partners.

Fresh markets

According to Guillaume Borie, AXA chief innovation officer, Anorak "will enable carriers to create a new breed of distribution partnerships from banking to gig economy platforms whilst also reinventing the experience of existing intermediaries networks".

Earlier this year Anorak teamed up with apps Yolt and Starling to provide integrated life insurance advice to open banking customers.

Anorak has also partnered with LifeQuote.