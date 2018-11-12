L&G launches income protection adviser hub

Benefit calculators, tools and guides to help customers

A new hub dedicated to income protection (IP) has been launched by Legal & General for advisers.

The hub offers access to benefits calculators, guides to income protection as well as other tools and resources to assist intermediaries communicating the value of income protection to their clients.

The move comes following the updates to L&G's IP benefit plan in July, including greater flexibility for NHS doctors and workers, which we reported on here.

'No less important'

"While critical illness cover and life insurance are often the first protection solutions we talk about as an industry, for many customers IP can play a no less important role," said Craig Brown, Legal & General Intermediary.

"Our Deadline to Breadline report found that nearly a third of employees didn't have any financial back-up plans in place. Income protection could provide a monthly benefit should the client be unable to work due to incapacity caused by illness or injury resulting in a loss of earnings.

"Intermediaries already do a great job of protecting their clients and these changes are designed to help make that process simpler and more effective."