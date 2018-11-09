Purple Tuesday is next week - have you signed up?

Life insurance and protection firms encouraged to pledge commitment to disabled access

Launched in August, Purple Tuesday (13 November) is the UK's first accessible shopping day, organised by disability charity Purple to promote inclusive shopping.

On Tuesday, retailers across the UK will take part in the campaign by engaging in various activities to raise awareness in their retail organisation, these will include accessibility audits, disability-focused customer service training for staff and the appointment of board members or senior leaders as ‘disability champions'. Firms are also encouraged to sign up to the government's Disability Confidence scheme to demonstrate their commitment to an inclusive workplace.

Endorsed by the Minister of State for Disabled People, Health and Work, the likes of Argos, Asda, Marks & Spencer have all signed up, however life insurance and protection firms are also getting involved too.

Scottish Widows have registered their involvement and adviser firms are also being encouraged to pledge their commitment.

"Purple Tuesday isn't just a one-day shopping event (like Black Friday, for example)," said the charity. "The aim of the day is to increase awareness of the value and needs of disabled consumers and encourage sustainable changes in business practices that improve customer experience over the long term. For retailers, this will result in the opening up of their products and services to the widest customer base possible."

Companies who sign up are being encouraged to support and promote Purple Tuesday before and during the day itself, consider the steps they can take to improve accessibility in the long term and make a minimum of one pledge aimed at improving the experience for disabled customers going forward.

