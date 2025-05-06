Reframe Cancer appoints new head of screening

Nikki Cannon to take the role

Cameron Roberts
clock • 2 min read

Specialist cancer service Reframe Cancer, has announced that Nikki Cannon will join as its head of cancer screening.

Alongside the appointment Reframe will offer cancer screening to patients as part of its support services. Cannon said: "I have always been passionate about improving the outcomes and experiences for people affected by cancer through earlier diagnosis and access to better treatments." She joins Reframe with experience with the NHS, third sector and healthcare providers. She transformed personalised care and survivorship at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Trust and developed cancer workforce engagement at Macmillan Cancer Support. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, said: "I am delighte...

