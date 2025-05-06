Reframe Cancer appoints new head of screening

Specialist cancer service Reframe Cancer, has announced that Nikki Cannon will join as its head of cancer screening.
Alongside the appointment Reframe will offer cancer screening to patients as part of its support services. Cannon said: "I have always been passionate about improving the outcomes and experiences for people affected by cancer through earlier diagnosis and access to better treatments." She joins Reframe with experience with the NHS, third sector and healthcare providers. She transformed personalised care and survivorship at Guy's and St. Thomas' NHS Trust and developed cancer workforce engagement at Macmillan Cancer Support. Mark Stephenson, CEO, Reframe Cancer, said: "I am delighte...
To continue reading this article...
Join COVER for free
- Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
- Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
- Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
- Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
- Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.