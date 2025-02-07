£200m boost for public health services

The UK Government has unveiled an additional £200 million in funding for health services focused on prevention as part of its Plan for Change.
In its statement, the government that the funding would power services including smoking cessation programmes, addiction recovery, family and school nurses, sexual health clinics, local health protection services and public health support for local NHS services. It also stated that this boost in funding was the "biggest real-terms increase after nearly a decade of reduced spending between 2016 and 2024". Andrew Gwynne, minister for public health and prevention, said: "Prevention is better than cure. If we can reach people earlier and help them stay healthy, this extra investment will ...
