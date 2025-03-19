Extended sick leave impacting half of workers

The research, which surveyed over 2,000 UK workers, also highlighted that employees want to see a reduction in NHS waiting times through more in-person appointments (28%) in order to return to work. Employees also prioritised faster referrals to specialist care (24%) and more virtual NHS appointments (22%) as key pathways to returning to work. NHS data showed that the NHS waiting list sat at 7.43m in January, this is down by 35,000 from December 2024 and a 148,000 – or 2% - drop from January 2024. However the figure still sits at 63% higher than pre pandemic numbers. Mental health ...