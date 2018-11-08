'Artificial intelligence has potential to revolutionise healthcare'

“AI has the potential to revolutionise healthcare and improve lives for the better,” Greg Clark, Business Secretary

Business Secretary announces five new artificial intelligence technology centres for medical advancement

The government has backed five new centres of excellence for digital pathology and imaging, including radiology, using artificial intelligence (AI) and medical advances, in a bid to ‘revolutionise healthcare'.

Part of its Industrial Strategy, centres in London, Glasgow, Oxford, Leeds and Coventry will bring together doctors, businesses and academics to develop products using advances in digital technology to improve early diagnosis of disease, including cancer by detecting abnormalities.

Areas of development will include personalised treatments for patients to free up doctors and investment in large-scale genomics and image analysis to drive new understanding of complex diseases.

"AI has the potential to revolutionise healthcare and improve lives for the better," said Greg Clark, Business Secretary. "That's why our modern Industrial Strategy puts pioneering technologies at the heart of our plans to build a Britain fit for the future.

"The innovation at these new centres will help diagnose disease earlier to give people more options when it comes to their treatment, and make reporting more efficient, freeing up time for our much-admired NHS staff time to spend on direct patient care."

X-rays to biopsies

Funded through the Industrial Strategy Challenge Fund, an investment programme managed by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI), the centres will be spearheaded by GE Healthcare, Siemens, Philips, Leica, Canon and Roche Diagnostics.

"Early diagnosis of illness can greatly increase the chances of successful treatment and save lives," said UKRI chief executive professor Sir Mark Walport. "The centres announced today bring together the teams that will develop artificial intelligence tools that can analyse medical images varying from x-rays to microscopic sections from tissue biopsies. Artificial intelligence has the potential to revolutionise the speed and accuracy of medical diagnosis."

‘Crucial role'

Health Secretary Matt Hancock added: "Artificial intelligence will play a crucial role in the future of the NHS - and we need to embrace it by introducing systems which can speed up diagnoses, improve patient outcomes, make every pound go further and give clinicians more time with their patients," said Matt Hancock, Health and Social Care Secretary. "As part of our long-term plan, we will transform the NHS into an ecosystem of enterprise and innovation that allows technology to flourish and evolve."