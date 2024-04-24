MorganAsh partners with FWD Research on customer vulnerability

Now offering a two-stage vulnerability evaluation framework

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 1 min read

MorganAsh has announced a partnership with FWD Research to support firms in delivering “accurate and relevant” management information for Consumer Duty board reports, due in July.

FWD Research conducts specialist surveys across a firm's client base to help understand the prevalence of vulnerability. MorganAsh said this aligns with the MorganAsh Resilience System (MARS), its vulnerability tool for brokers, offering a two-stage vulnerability evaluation framework to help firms to meet the vulnerability requirements of Consumer Duty. Martin Grimwood, consumer duty lead, FWD Research, said: "By combining two different but complementary approaches, the framework ensures that clients can first identify how prevalent different vulnerabilities are within a customer base...

