Anorak appoints Paul Evans as non-exec director

Ex-AXA CEO and former chairman of ABI joins tech firm

Ex-Group CEO of AXA's global life, savings and health business, Paul Evans, has been appointed as non-executive director of smart data technology provider Anorak.

Evans has held various other senior positions at AXA, including Group CEO of AXA UK and CEO of AXA Life, he is also a non-executive director at Bupa and the former chairman of the Association of British Insurers (ABI).

Anorak's decision to strengthen its Board with a prominent member of the life insurance industry follows a string a recent partnerships involving the technology provider. Early this year brought a collaboration with LifeQuote and, during the summer, Anorak connected with two open banking solutions to provide 'smart thinking' life insurance advice: Starling followed by Yolt.

'Ripe for disruption'

"We're thrilled to be working with Paul," said David Vanek, co-founder and CEO at Anorak. "His wealth of business experience, knowledge of the insurance industry and its digital transformation challenges, are great assets to accelerate Anorak's growth in the life insurance sector."

"The life insurance sector is ripe for disruption as customers look to find more modern and efficient routes to better understanding and resolving their financial protection needs," added Evans. "I've worked closely with David over the past year to help shape Anorak's approach to the UK market, and I'm looking forward to supporting the business reach its potential in the years ahead."