Mortgage Advice Bureau overhauls protection advice process through iPipeline

PreQuo and SolutionBuilder selected by adviser firm

Intermediary network Mortgage Advice Bureau has teamed up with iPipeline to overhaul its protection advice offering.

The integration of PreQuo, an interactive sales aid, will allow advisers to research indicative protection costs and options while simultaneously mapping a client's risk.

SolutionBuilder has been chosen as a quote and apply solution - for single and multi-benefits - that allows advisers assess and compare protection needs for clients in a single user interface.

Both solutions will be integrated into Mortgage Advice Bureau's CRM, Midas.

‘Richer, more personalised'

"Protection is of vital importance to our customers and we are constantly looking at ways we can help our advisers demonstrate the risks associated with their customers not having cover, or sufficient cover, and present the most appropriate solution in a consistent and impactful way," said Andy Walton, protection proposition director at Mortgage Advice Bureau.

"Working with iPipeline significantly enhances the adviser and customer experience, and also meets all our requirements in terms of digital solutions, as we look to widen choices for customers in terms of how they research, receive advice and transact."

Paul Yates, product strategy director, iPipeline commented: "Mortgage Advice Bureau is delivering a market leading protection proposition. We are pleased to support them in their aim to grow the protection market. During face-to-face meetings, advisers can have richer, more personalised protection conversations; visually demonstrate in an instant what cover can be achieved for what cost, helping clients understand their protection needs and helping deliver a faster, simpler fulfilment process. We are looking forward to seeing the benefit our technology will deliver to Mortgage Advice Bureau."