Breast cancer still biggest cause of CI claims - Aegon

Nearly £56m paid to just over 700 women diagnosed with breast cancer in the last 10 years

Aegon figures show that breast cancer was the single most common cause of CI claims in 2017, accounting for 15%, and a quarter (26%) of its CI cancer claims (60%) were for breast cancer.

It paid out £5.4m in breast cancer critical illness claims in 2017 and the average age at claim was 48 years, with the youngest being just 30 years old.

Aegon also said it has paid nearly £56m to just over 700 women diagnosed with breast cancer over the last 10 years.

The statistics follow a real-life account reported in the Mirror about Carole Scott, a 58-year-old single mum who received a critical illness pay-out following a breast cancer diagnosis last November. Read about it here.

Value-added support

According to Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims strategy, Aegon UK, CI policies provide more than just money at a time of need. "While financial pay outs are essential to help families make ends meet, they're often only part of the story," he said. "The need for practical and emotional support can be a more immediate priority. Financial support will help to some degree but the best protection policies provide both a financial and emotional crutch."

Health Assured's health and wellbeing support is available to Aegon customers throughout the lifetime of their policy, and this includes mental health-related services from trained counsellors.

"Having someone to turn to, outside their immediate circle of friends or family, can be a great option to help release a pressure valve," said Jacobs. "They can share any anxieties they might be feeling following a diagnosis or treatment of a critical illness, in complete confidence."

Carole Scott says her critical illness policy provided 'peace of mind' and helped her cope at a time when she 'couldn't think or function'