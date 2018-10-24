CII outlines Insuring Women's Futures manifesto

Report reveals worrying insights into pension life journey for women

The Chartered Insurance Institute's (CII) Insuring Women's Futures market task force is aimed at improving the financial resilience of women in society.

Comprising firms from insurance and personal finance, the task force is collaborating with wider businesses to help drive change through a manifesto which outlines five pillars of activity:

Developing proposals and opening dialogues around women's pension deficit Supporting young females' financial mindfulness Improving female access to financial inclusion Setting the standard in flexible working for carers and parents Raising awareness of and engagement in women's risk throughout society

Life journey

Today, a new report by the group has exposed some extremely concerning systemic challenges for women through the life journey of their pensions.

Only 8% of women view contributing a pension as their highest priority when starting work, and over half of women in their late 20s say they do not understand enough to make decisions about retirement savings.

Women do twice as much domestic work and childcare as men, with almost two thirds of mothers returning to work part-time and earning 30% less per hour than full-time women - who are themselves subject to a national pay gap of 9%.

On average pay today, a mid-20s women is likely to save a pension pot of around £40,000 by the age of 65 however her care costs in old age are likely to be more than four times that at today's rate (£132,000). By 2020, 12 million people will be above state pension age - one million more women than men.

Unique challenges

Jane Portas, Insuring Women's Futures committee lead on Women's Risks in Life and PwC Partner, said: "Women in Britain today contribute to our economy and society more than ever before. A young British woman can expect to work until she is 70, do the lion's share of family caring, and save hard for her retirement. And yet with lower lifelong earnings, she risks facing financial insecurity in later life, and the prospect of not being able to pay for her own care.

"Before long a third of our population, and more women than men, are expected to be in above state pension age. Today, on average married men's pensions pots are five times' married women's, with pensions dependencies between the sexes expected for many years to come. Changes in our work-life patterns, the rise in cohabitation combined and increasingly fragmented family structures means that modernising pensions is a must. Pensions need recognise everyone's contribution, at home and at work, and to accommodate changes in society, the workplace, our relationships and family life. With women outliving men - and many expected to retire on pension pots a fraction of their average care costs - empowering women to be financially resilient and addressing structural aspects contributing to women's pension deficit is an economic necessity. We need to come together and act now to improve the long term financial future for all."