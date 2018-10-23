Genetic testing results will not be used against customers - ABI

Code on Genetic Testing & Insurance updated and published by ABI and government

The government and Association of British Insurers (ABI) have today released the sixth iteration of the Code on Genetic Testing & Insurance, previously known as the Concordat and Moratorium on Genetics and Insurance.

Once again, the industry has agreed not to ask customers applying for insurance about predictive genetic test results. The main difference between the updated version and the previous agreement is that the Code will be open-ended, whereas the previous version expired every three years.

"Whilst this change does not mean the agreement is permanent, it should provide reassurance to the public that the insurance industry will seek to manage the need for any future change via the Code," said the ABI.

Alongside the name change and removal of expiry date, the Code - launched in 2001 - has been simplified so it is more "consumer-friendly" and will be reviewed every three years. The ABI and government will also publish a joint annual report with commentary on developments in the market regarding medical changes and underwriting.

Vast majority

Huntington's Disease remains the only exempt illness (for applications for life insurance above £500,000), meaning that 100% of applications for life insurance under the value of half a million pounds are protected from having to share genetic test results.

According to Dr Yvonne Braun, director of long-term savings and protection at the ABI, less than 5% of policies are above £500,000, so "the vast majority of people are not required to disclose any predictive genetic tests when applying for insurance."

"By setting out the limited circumstances under which the use of predictive genetic tests by insurers is permitted, the code helps to protect the customer's right to insurance and address the concerns that might otherwise deter individuals from taking genetic tests," said Jayne Spink, chief executive of the Genetics Alliance. "In contrast to the previous concordat and moratorium, the code will continue indefinitely. This means that individuals considering whether or not to take a predictive test can do so without the unnecessary complication of worrying about whether this agreement with insurers will come to an abrupt end."

Industry support

A string of providers - and members of the ABI - are in favour of the agreement.

"We welcome the Code on Genetic Testing and Insurance being updated, which provides greater confidence and clarity for customers and the industry," said Toby Bainbridge, head of protection solutions at Royal London. "Individuals considering taking a predictive genetic test should be reassured that the information cannot be used unfavourably when applying for insurance."

"Genetic testing is developing rapidly and so is the access to it," added Simon Jacobs, head of underwriting and claims at Aegon. "More people are taking responsibility for managing their health and this now extends to taking genetic tests. This responsible behaviour should be encouraged and these updates to the Code on the use of genetic testing in the insurance market supports this.

"The open-ended nature of the Code will provide consumers with greater certainty that they can carry out genetic tests without it impacting their insurance cover," continued Jacobs. "Aegon is pleased to support the Code and will continue to comply with the ABI's guidance, commitments and reporting in relation to genetic testing."