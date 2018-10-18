COVER video: Getting personal around protection

Mini-documentary featuring The Brett family, Square Health's Steve Casey and representatives from AIG Life

At the COVER Protection & Health Summit earlier this month, we premiered a mini-documentary entitled ‘Getting personal around protection', written and directed by COVER.

Featuring The Bretts speaking about their experiences following a critical illness claim which helped them fund treatment so their baby, Max, could hear for the first time, the short film explores the value of sharing personal stories in order to communicate the benefits of protection.

Also featuring Square Health's Steve Casey, who earlier this year suffered a stroke and has since gone on to compete in a triathlon, and Nicki Plews and Sue Helmont from AIG Life, you can now watch the video in full above.