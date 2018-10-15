Aviva extends critical illness cover

Two new adult conditions, three for children and kids age limit increased

Enhancements to Aviva's Critical Illness+ and Life Insurance+ policies include the addition of brain abscess when undergoing defined treatment (eligible for full payment) and less severe third-degree burns meeting a defined criteria (available for lower of £25,000 or cover amount).

Customers who need to stay in hospital for more than seven consecutive nights will now be eligible for a £100 hospital benefit per night (from the eighth night to a maximum of £3,000).

Children's enhancements

The upgraded version of Aviva's critical illness policy will now cover diabetes mellitus type 1, brain abscess when undergoing a defined treatment and less severe third-degree burns meeting a defined criteria.

Parents of children diagnosed with these conditions will be eligible for a fixed £25,000 payment and children will now be covered from birth to 22nd birthday regardless of whether they are in full education or not (as opposed to 18th birthday or 21st birthday if in full time education).

‘Extremely comprehensive'

"In my experience Aviva do not just add conditions to extend the number of definitions they offer, but learn from their vast claims experience to add conditions that consumers can claim on," said Adam Higgs, head of research - adviser services, F&TRC. "Over the last six months, Aviva has fallen behind the market in terms of children's critical illness particularly because they had a child exclusion on their diabetes type 1 definition. This, thankfully, has now been removed, opening the definition to the Upgraded children's proposition. This, along with the increase in the age of children's cover to 22, means that the Aviva upgraded product now offers extremely comprehensive cover for both adults and children."

'Feedback'

In 2017, Aviva paid 93.2% of critical illness claims, paying a total of £337million to over 4,400 customers.

"At Aviva, we constantly look at the feedback customers and advisers give us, particularly when it comes to the claims experience," said Mark Cracknell, head of protection distribution at Aviva. "As a result, we are really pleased to be able to introduce these improvements to our critical illness policies, which mean that more of our customers will be able to claim successfully and receive financial as well as emotional support at a very difficult time in their lives.

"These critical illness enhancements add to our already comprehensive suite of protection products, and come at a time when we are running a number of initiatives and campaigns to provide advisers with tools and support to help them develop and grow their protection business."