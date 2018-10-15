CIExpert on Aviva's critical illness updates
Upgrades "reinforce Aviva's position as a market leader," says Alan Lakey
Five new conditions have been added to Aviva's Critical Illness+ and Life Assurance+ plans, a new upgraded adult addition and a further three children's conditions.
Within the upgraded children's upgraded version, children are now covered until their 22nd birthday irrespective of whether they are in full-time education.
HIV has been removed as a condition and a new ‘Adult Hospital' benefit has been included within the adult plan.
New Adult Condition Added - 100% Payment
Brain Abscess
Treated by surgical drainage or surgical removal of the abscess.
|
New Upgraded Adult Additional Payment Condition - Lower of £25,000 or Sum Insured
|
Third Degree Burns
Covering between 5%-19% of the body surface area or 10%-19% of the face or head.
|
Additions to Upgraded Children's Critical Illness Cover - £25,000 Fixed Payment
|
Brain Abscess
Resulting in permanent symptoms or undergoing treatment.
|
Third Degree Burns
Covering between 5%-19% of the body surface area or 10%-19% of the face or head.
|
Diabetes Mellitus Type 1
Requiring permanent insulin injections.
|
AGE LIMITS
End date extended from age 18 until reaching age 22.
|
|
New Benefit Within Upgraded Adult Plan
|
Adult Hospital Benefit
After 7 consecutive nights in hospital a payment of £100 per night from night for up to 30 nights.
|
Removal of a 100% Condition
|
HIV
This condition has been removed.
The verdict
According to CIExpert director Alan Lakey, since offering critical illness products following its absorption of Friends Life, Aviva "has been at pains to regularly update these plans to retain its status".
"The upgrades are valuable and serve to reinforce Aviva's position as a market leader," he added.
Describing the removal of HIV as "noteworthy", he pointed out that "very few claims have been successful because the claims requirements are severe and are seen by some as discriminatory".
Lakey praised Aviva for not "playing the condition numbers game" and for being "mindful" of the comments made regarding HIV as a definition in its recent Minimum Standards for Critical Illness guide.
