F&TRC opens API access to protection data for product comparison

Designed to help intermediaries comply with IDD

Financial and Technology Research Centre (F&TRC) has announced that it is offering API access to its protection data to allow firms to integrate its product analysis service into third-party services, including portals, specialist IFA websites, aggregators and price comparisons, and adviser practice management systems.

The Insurance Distribution Directive (IDD), which came into effect on 1 October, requires all life insurance intermediaries to provide a suitability assessment as part of any comparison service. Pure price-only comparisons no longer meet regulatory requirements even for non-advised sales, F&TRC said.

"The IDD represents a significant enhancement to consumer protection so consumers are presented with more than just prices to compare life insurance, income protection and critical illness products," said Ian M By providing APIs to our market-leading comparison of protection products, we can enable advisers and aggregators to deliver services that can meet the new, significantly higher, regulatory requirements."

Proposition analysis

Access via the API includes proposition analysis, as well as value-added services and operational capabilities for life protection, critical illness (CI), income protection, family income benefit (with or without CI), mortgage protection (with or without CI), shareholder protection (with or without CI), key person protection (with or without CI) and relevant life.

"APIs are core to our strategic objective to enable financial intermediaries - from the largest aggregators and networks to niche advice firms as well as emerging new distribution channels - to provide protection advice, guidance and comparisons based on quality and value rather than just price," said McKenna.

"Firms can consume our extensive data and provide it in their own chosen user interface. This including the unparalleled analysis of critical illness plans produced by our independent medical plan, which tailors advice to the individual based on their age, gender and the length of the policy."

Access the API here.