AXA - Global Healthcare to provide virtual doctor service

24/7 service for individual and SME customers with outpatient cover from 1 November

International private medical insurance (IPMI) provider AXA - Global Healthcare has announced that, following a pilot, its virtual doctor service, Global Care on Demand, will be available to all new and existing individual and SME customers with outpatient cover as of 1 November.

The 24/7 service, provided by Advance Medical, will give global health plan members access to qualified, multi-lingual doctors over the phone or via video consultation.

Advance Medical doctors are located in eight main hubs around the world and speak more than 20 languages across multiple time zones. They are also familiar with local healthcare systems.

The service is designed to help corporate expats who may be new to their assignment destination, or individuals travelling to locations where they are unsure how to get medical support. It provides customers with access to primary care and clinical advice.

Emerging trend

According to a report by the Healthcare Performance Institute in 2013, 70% of doctor's surgery visits could have been handled remotely and the move reflects the increasing availability of online doctors all over the world.

"Given the global nature of our customers, who live in more than 190 countries, it was vital that we found a provider who could meet their diverse needs, while also offering a great experience," said Tom Wilkinson, CEO of AXA - Global Healthcare. "That's why our new service includes doctors who are based regionally, and critically, offers a range of languages.

"Although many expats learn the local language or can get by with the basics, when it comes to medical terminology, it can often be reassuring to be able to speak in your mother tongue. During our pilot, customers who were travelling for work also appreciated the reassurance of being able to continue treatment that had begun in another country - for example by receiving advice about medications and vaccinations for new-born babies."

Once launched, members will be able to sign up to the service though an online web portal or through the Global Care for Expats app, available on both iOS and Android.