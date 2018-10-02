Simplyhealth adds worldwide cover to corporate health plan

Optimise plan for employees also now offers coverage for professional sports massage

Employees with access to Simplyhealth's Optimise health plan will now be able to get support for treatments outside of the UK.

According to the Office of National Statistics (ONS), almost 6.8 million people travelled abroad for business purposes in 2017. Simplyhealth has added worldwide cover to its corporate health cover to reflect this need.

"We've listened to feedback from the companies that we work with to pave the way for the latest developments to Simplyhealth's Optimise health plan," said Pam Whelan, director of corporate for Simplyhealth.

"Modern workforces are increasingly agile as companies are expanding their business activities on a more global scale. Employees with access to Optimise will now be able to maintain their health and wellbeing whilst working abroad, preventing unnecessary stress or financial implications."

Sports massage

A sport massage performed by a registered chiropractor, osteopath or physiotherapist has also been added to the health plan and homeopathy has been removed from the list of treatments following feedback from businesses and employees.

"As more employees are getting fit and keeping active, requests to add sports massage to our health plan have come in," said Whelan. "At Simplyhealth, we encourage people to take a preventative approach to healthcare, so adding sports massage to Optimise will support employees to keep moving, providing benefits to their overall mental and physical health."

Optimise offers six comprehensive levels of cover for health costs, including 100% cash back (up to annual limits) for optical visits, dental treatment and physiotherapy treatment, as well as 24/7 access to GP service, a flexible benefits platform or via employee direct debit.