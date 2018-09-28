ROI calculator for EAPs launched by EAPA

Algorithm assessing productivity, absenteeism and number of staff available for advisers and providers to use

The Employee Assistance Professionals Association (EAPA) has funded the development of an open-access calculator which provides return of investment (ROI) figures for employee assistance programmes (EAPs)

The three-year project, led by Paul Roberts, senior consultant of IHC, and carried out by Professor Stephan Bevan, is the result of £50,000 funding to the Institute of Employment Studies and the technology is available for advisers and providers to use.

"One of the key things that came out of talking with members of the association is that they all want return on investment stats," Paul Roberts told COVER. "They said ‘we want that causation link between what we do and how it happens'."

Launched earlier this week in anticipation of Mental Health Week (30 Sept to 6 Oct), the algorithm, which takes into consideration head counts, absenteeism and productivity levels, can be factored into an organisation's EAP.

"If you don't like the fact it has got absenteeism stats in it you can dull that down," explained Roberts. "If, say, productivity levels are not relevant to your industry, you can change it upwards or downwards and that gives you a return on investment figures," explained Roberts. "That data can be used to support company reports."

The EAPA was established in 1998 and is made up of external and internal providers, purchasers, counsellors, consultants and trainers working in the field of employee health and wellbeing.

‘Making a case for investment into mental health benefits has meant scratching around for impact on absence rates or relying on intangibles like the value for engagement and employer branding,' reads the EAPA website. "It had become clear, following the first phase of EAPA UK funded research with The Work Foundation, that there was an urgent need for evidence and attention to real-life figures, particularly when the cost of poor mental health among employees is costing employers between £33 and £42m (Thrive at Work report). To help fill this critical gap, EAPA UK stepped in, funding the Institute of Employment Studies (IES) to design and develop an EAP calculator.'