Nine in 10 went to work while ill last year - Canada Life

Nearly half of UK employees surveyed did not take a sick day in 2017

Research by Canada Life has found that as many as 28 million employees may be coming into work while ill in the UK, with 88% of those questioned admitting they go into the office when suffering from a minor illness.

The survey, which sampled the working behaviours of 1,001 full and part-time employees, found that 53% stated that despite being unwell they felt they did not warrant a day off, a quarter (25%) said that the size of their workload prevented them from taking a day off, while one in 10 (9%) did not feel secure enough in their role to take sick day.

One in five (19%) said taking a day off would make them appear weak in the eyes of others, 17% believed they would be perceived as lazy and 15% said having a day of would be viewed as inconsiderate. However, 17% of workers questioned believed they would be considered sensible or genuine for taking a day off, while 15% said it would appear honest.

Sick days

For those who did take time off, the average number of days off rose from 2.8 to 4.4 in 2017, suggesting presenteeism is taking its toll on the UK workforce, while the majority were out of the office for between one and five days and this was taken by 28% in 2017 (compared to 30% in 2016). Meanwhile, one in 12 (8%) took between 11 and 20 days off in total - the highest proportion since 2015.

Flexible working

The research also suggested that employees felt that their wellbeing would improve with flexible working, with three in 10 (28%) saying that it would help both physical and mental health - especially among women (33%).

A similar amount (27%) shared the view that a more positive workplace attitude towards health and wellbeing would benefit them, while a fifth (19%) said better workplace support, such as employee assistance programmes (EAPs), would also be welcomed.

Group insurance

"Presenteeism is a vicious cycle; the drive to remain in the office can cause illness to spread or end up leading to a longer recovery time," said Paul Avis, marketing director at Canada Life Group Insurance. "It is encouraging to see that many employees view those taking time off for illness in a positive way, being described as genuine, honest and sensible. To reduce presenteeism, these positive perceptions must be encouraged so workplaces can reduce any stigma attached to taking time off.

"Failing to take a sick day can have a significant impact on business performance as employees fail to recuperate properly," continued Avis. "As well as changing perceptions, employers can offer much more to support staff when they are unwell.

"Early intervention services are available alongside group income protection products and include proactive absence management interventions to facilitate a return to work when employees are fit and able to do so," he concluded. "EAPs are also provided at no extra cost and provide daily practical support as well as communicating an employer's commitment to their staff's health and wellbeing."