F&TRC rolls out age-banded CI analysis for advisers

Insurers' critical illness definitions scored and incidence data sourced

Finance and Technology Research Centre (F&TRC) has added functionality into its Quality Analyser system which enables advisers to compare critical illness (CI) policies based on an individual's personal circumstances - such as age, gender and term of the plan.

Each insurer's CI definitions have been analysed by an expert medical panel and scored based on how likely a claim would be for a client suffering from the condition. Age-banded incidence data for each condition has also been sourced to enable the Quality Analyser system to weight each condition based on how likely a client is to suffer from it.

These two sets of data will allow advisers to run a bespoke analysis for each client and identify which insurer offers the most suitable cover based on their susceptibility.

As an example, the table below illustrates the top five heaviest weighted conditions - based on incidence - for a 25-year old and a 45-year-old female over a 10-year term.

25-year-old female with a 10-year term 45-year-old female with a 10-year term Top 5 Conditions Weighting Applied Top 5 Conditions Weighting Applied Carcinoma in situ of Cervix Uteri 64.10% Main Cancer Definition Cancer stage 1-4 50.46% Main Cancer Definition Cancer stage 1-4 16.47% Coronary Angioplasty 8.46% Congestive Heart Failure 3.46% Carcinoma in Situ of Breast 5.61% Multiple Sclerosis 3.27% Stroke 5.17% Major Organ Transplant 1.85% Carcinoma in Situ of Cervix Uteri 3.69%

"Based on the specific age banded incidence data, our new approach enables advisers to identify more accurately the conditions their clients are most likely to suffer," said Adam Higgs, head of research for advisers services at F&TRC. "Combined with the F&TRC medical panel's analysis of insurer definitions, advisers are now able to identify and more deeply interrogate which policies and providers offer the most suitable cover.

"The latest F&TRC CI analysis follows the launch of the critical illness comparison service on F&TRC's Quality Analyser at the end of last year. The service enables financial advisers, paraplanners and networks who advise clients on individual and business protection, to compare policies based upon the quality of cover provided."

Adviser feedback

"At Paradigm Protect we are always looking for ways to help advisers drive their protection business forwards and at the same time, providing quality customer outcomes," said Mike Allison, head of protection at Paradigm Protect. "Working closely with F&TRC on their Quality Analyser CI project does just that by providing clients with a real value measure based on an objective mix of quality and price."