Zurich pays 91% of group income protection claims in 2017

Rehabilitation helped 40% of those who returned to work

Zurich has announced that it paid out 91% of new group income protection (GIP) claims ­in 2017 - with average annual benefits of £26k.

During the same period, 99% of group life claims were paid by the insurer.

Nearly half (46%) of all GIP claims fitted into the lower income bracket of under £25k and mental illness was the trigger of 28% of claims, followed by 26% for cancer and 14% for musculoskeletal claims.

Rehabilitation

Around half of absences notified didn't progress to claim stage because employees recovered and returned to work before the end of the policy's deffered period. Forty percent of these did so thanks to rehabilation services offered by the insurer.

The firm has also reported that over 60% of those who returned to work before the end of the deferred period as a result of rehabilitation had been suffering from mental illness, via tailored return-to-work programmes and medical treatment provided by Zurich's in-house team of nurses and physiotherapists.

Transparency

The GIP claims that were not accepted were declined because the employee did not meet the definition of illness or disability on the policy, for example where the medical evidence showed they were able to return to work or if the absence was not a result of their illness or injury.

"This is the second year we've shared our group income protection claims information and we hope that by doing so, we show how much value these benefits can deliver to businesses, their employees and the wider economy," said Nick Holmer, head of market management, corporate risk for Zurich.

According to Zurich's research, this equates to more than £16 for every £1 spent, he said.

"We encourage employers to engage with us as early as possible, because we have the expertise to support employees when they need us," added Holmer. "Our early intervention and longer term support can have an enormous impact on recovery rates, particularly for conditions such as mental illness."