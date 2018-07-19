April UK withdraws from UK health insurance market

Existing PMI customers will require advice, says broker

April UK has announced its withdrawal from the UK health insurance market.

This means that new applications for PMI in the UK are no longer being accepted and customers with an existing policy will continue to have cover only until renewal. Upon renewal customers will not be able to renew and will be notified of this 30 days before.

"We are shocked by this news and really want to emphasize what this means to current customers of April UK, as a lot of people will need to reevaluate their insurance options with a broker," said Kyle Godden, PMI manager from Switch Health.

"In straight-forward cases current customers will be covered up until renewal and then will be able to renew with an alternative insurer. However, if there are conditions that are ongoing or new conditions between now and your [policyholder's] renewal date, this could cause major issues carrying cover on with a new insurer," he said.

For example, if policyholders have three months remaining cover with April UK and in that time get diagnosed with an ongoing condition, they will only be covered for treatment within that three-month period, Godden explained. At this point they will then need to find an alternative insurer to cover this, which is highly unlikely. "Therefore, we are urging those who are insured with April UK to get in touch," he said.

More details on April UK's withdrawal from the UK PMI market to follow.