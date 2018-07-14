First Aviva UK claims report shows 96% claims accepted across all lines
Insurer calls on insurance industry to 'comprehensively publish information'
Aviva paid out more than £3.6bn worth of claims in the UK - 96% were accepted - across individual and commercial lines in 2017.
The report follows news earlier in the year that the insurer paid 97.2% of protection claims last year.
Almost one million claims were accepted (961,973) across motor, home, travel, protection, health and commercial business insurance.
The report also outlines the most common reasons why claims were not paid, alongside case studies from customers and frontline employees.
"Misconceptions that insurance does not pay out when it is need or that it is unnecessary are leaving UK families and business potentially exposed through a lack of suitable insurance, said Andy Briggs, CEO of Aviva UK. "If people have a sense that insurance is not going to pay out, they won't bother buying it.
"The reality is that it does pay to have insurance, so we are calling on the industry to join us in comprehensively publishing information about how insurers manage customer claims, why some claims are decline and how customers can do more themselves to understand whether the cover they have is what they need."
Protection and health
In addition to the individual protection claims paid stats COVER reported on earlier this year (97.2%), the report has also revealed that 92.5% of group protection claims were paid in 2017 - more than £327m to over 5,500 employees and their families - and 85% of all rehabilitation cases resulted in a positive outcome.
Meanwhile, 94.1% of private medical insurance (PMI) claims were settled - £404m worth of treatment funded for individual and group customers and more than 206,000 claims settled. The largest paid PMI claim was £750,000.
