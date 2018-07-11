DWP: Insurance pay-outs for mortgage payments not means-tested

"People who choose to protect their mortgage payments with an appropriate insurance policy can do so without fear that their pay-outs will lead to their benefits being cut," Richard Walsh, Building Resilient Households

Income from insurance covering mortgage payments disregarded when entitlement to means-tested benefits assessed

The removal of State benefits covering mortgage payments during prolongued loss of income due to sickness will not lead to those receiving an insurance pay-out being means-tested, a request for clarification from the DWP by the Building Resilient Households Group has revealed.

The introduction of a Support for Mortgage Interest Loan (SMIL), which came into effect on 6 April 2018, increased the need for mortgage holders to consider protection in order to protect payments in the event of long-term sickness absence or due to other causes. Until now there was uncertainty as to how a received insurance pay-out would be treated under the new system.

Not means-tested

According to Building Resilient Households Group, the DWP has confirmed that any income received from an insurance policy specifically intended to cover mortgage payments will be disregarded when entitlement to means-tested benefits is assessed. This applies to both legacy benefits and Universal Credit.

The DWP also pointed out that two provisos should be noted. Firstly, if insurance pay-outs are restricted to the payment of a mortgage (direct to lender) they will be fully disregarded, but if the claimant has choice over how to spend the payments then any portion which DWP judge to be intended and used for mortgage cover will be disregarded.

Secondly, if a claimant applies for a SMIL their insurance pay-out will be taken into account when their offer of a loan is considered - however this is unlikely as people receiving an insurance pay-out covering mortgages would have no need for a loan.

Appropriate protection

"This clarification means that people who choose to protect their mortgage payments with an appropriate insurance policy can do so without fear that their pay-outs will lead to their benefits being cut," said Richard Walsh, joint chair of the Building Resilient Households Group.

He also added that advisors should alert clients to the risk that loss of income through sickness or other causes may lead to mortgage holders into spiralling debt - and advise on appropriate protection, while insurers may see opportunities to design new protection policies with a portion specifically designated to cover mortgages.

"This is an important first step in making private provision of disability benefits dove-tail sensibly with those offered to some by the state," said Tom Baigrie, CEO of Lifesearch. "I look forward to seeing a competitive race to launch the best and simplest to buy mortgage protection cover that pays its benefits to the lender and so meets the DWP conditions. That would be the first step in the transformation of income protection into a cover all consumers will want to have."

Positive news

Justin Harper, head of marketing at LV=, said: "Every year, over two million people face a prolonged sickness absence, so today's clarification that income protection payments specifically used to cover mortgage payments will be disregarded when assessing means-tested benefits is positive news. It reduces the current unfair disincentive imposed through Universal Credit on those who make their own provision to safeguard themselves and their loved ones against income shocks.

"Many people will be unaware though that since April you can no longer get state benefits to cover mortgage payments if you suffer a loss of income due to sickness or other reasons. Instead you have to apply for a Government loan, which is subject to interest, and needs to be repaid when the property is sold.

"While Universal Credit may offer some basic support, an insurance product such as income protection will help give more people the confidence to cope financially if they can't work due to illness. It's more important than ever that advisers emphasise the role that income protection can play in preventing people falling into debt, particularly those about to enter into a mortgage. Income protection is far more than just an insurance policy, it offers certainty in an uncertain world and can provide valuable support through early intervention, rehabilitation and back to work services."