The Financial Vulnerability Taskforce launches vulnerable customer support guide

Partnership with L&G

Jaskeet Briah
clock • 2 min read

The Financial Vulnerability Taskforce (FVT) has launched a good practice guide in partnership with Legal and General (L&G) that breaks down vulnerability into six messages for firms, in a bid to simplify and encourage understanding.

The guide – Assessing and supporting your firm's approach to clients in vulnerable circumstances – aims to offer guidance on a "simple but robust approach" and a good practice framework for advising clients in vulnerable circumstances, the FVT detailed. It aims to improve clarity for firms on the current state of play following the Financial Conduct Authority's (FCA's) findings from its latest vulnerability review. According to the review, many firms had taken positive action and made good progress in supporting vulnerable clients but the FCA found areas for improvement and flagged a ...

To continue reading this article...

Join COVER for free

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, key trend analysis and industry insights.
  • Stay on top of the latest developments around health and wellbeing, diversity and inclusion and the cost of living crisis.
  • Receive breaking news stories straight to your inbox in the daily newsletter.
  • Members only access to monthly programme 'The COVER Review'
  • Be the first to hear about our CPD accredited events and awards programmes.

Join now

 

Already a Cover member?

Login

Jaskeet Briah
Author spotlight

Jaskeet Briah

Reporter

View profile
More from Jaskeet Briah

Half of businesses to extend AI use in benefits management

The COVER Review: New products, vulnerable customers and NHS waiting lists

More on Individual Protection

The COVER Review: New products, vulnerable customers and NHS waiting lists
Individual Protection

The COVER Review: New products, vulnerable customers and NHS waiting lists

Week commencing 07 April 2025

COVER
clock 11 April 2025 • 1 min read
CII report calls on senior leaders to improve vulnerable customer outcomes
Individual Protection

CII report calls on senior leaders to improve vulnerable customer outcomes

‘Significant training gaps’ identified

Jaskeet Briah
Jaskeet Briah
clock 10 April 2025 • 3 min read
What has coffee got to do with insurance?
Individual Protection

What has coffee got to do with insurance?

Insurance beyond the claim

Andy Philo
clock 09 April 2025 • 3 min read