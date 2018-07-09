L&G launches Funeral Payment Pledge of upto £10,000

Insurer goes beyond Protection Distributors Group's (PDG) call for £5,000 of a claim for funeral costs

Legal & General (L&G) has announced it will advance up to £10,000 to help bereaved families of life insurance policyholders cover the costs of a funeral - double the amount suggested as a minimum by the Protection Distribution Group (PDG) with its ‘Funeral Payment Pledge'.

The pledge covers all life insurance policies with a death benefit claim and will be offered to the policyholder if L&G is not in a position to pay out the full claim and if the funeral payment is outstanding. Once a funeral pledge payment has been agreed, L&G will verify the details of the funeral director, confirm the payment amount and then make direct payment to the funeral director.

The Pledge is designed to support policyholders who do not have a will or trust in place to support beneficiaries when a claim is made. "We firmly believe that this new commitment will give extra peace of mind for our customers, offering them an extra level of support when they need it most," said Mark Jones, product director, L&G.

"We are delighted that Legal & General has signed up to the Funeral Payment Pledge," added Emma Thomson, life office relations director at Lifesearch and chair of the PDG. "The commitment to advance up to £10,000 goes well beyond the minimum set by the pledge and will prove crucial in providing support to bereaved families in times of tragedy."