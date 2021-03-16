Woman sentenced for fraudulent life insurance claim

A London woman has been sentenced for making a fraudulent life insurance claim on her husband’s life insurance policy

Thuile Bhebhe, 51, was sentenced to 24 months imprisonment - suspended for two years - as well as 100 hours unpaid work and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement for the fraudulent claim.

Bhebhe had reported that her husband had died in Zimbabwe in August 2016 and submitted false documents to her insurer, Aviva, in order to substantiate her claim worth £397,153.

However, discrepancies in the paperwork submitted to Aviva caused the insurer to carry out further enquiries into the alleged death. Bhebhe's husband was found to be alive and had been working in a London hospital on the day the he had supposedly died while in Zimbabwe.

Bhebhe initially conducted Aviva in August 2016 to make the claim on her husband’s life insurance policy, including a falsified death certificate from a Zimbabwean hospital declaring a pulmonary embolism as the cause of death."

Detective Constable James Rafiq, who led the investigation for the City of London Police's Insurance Fraud Enforcement Department (IFED), said: "Mrs Bhebhe tried to exploit Aviva and steal nearly £400,000 by shamelessly claiming her husband had died. Although she has shown remorse, these fraudulent actions have tainted years of commendable work as NHS nurses for both her and her husband.

"Thanks to Aviva's diligence when initially reviewing the claim, and their swift action in referring it to IFED for further investigation, Mrs Bhebhe's ridiculous lie was exposed and she has been rightly punished."

She also submitted an application form for a post-mortem examination, which had supposedly been registered by her husband's cousin in Zimbabwe shortly after his death.

Following an interview with Aviva, records obtained from the NHS revealed that her husband had worked a long day shift at Charing Cross Hospital on the alleged date of his death.

IFED officers executed a search warrant at the Bhebhes' address and discovered several documents in relation to the claim, such as a copy of the fake death certificate submitted to Aviva. Bhebhe was then interviewed at a nearby police station, where she admitted in full to the fraud offences.

Jacqueline Kerwood, claims governance manager for individual protection at Aviva, commented: "This was a particularly audacious act of dishonesty by Mrs Bhebhe - in attempting to claim nearly £400,000 by falsely claiming her own husband's death.

"Fortunately, it was quickly detected by our expert investigators, and we're pleased to see justice has been done. This is also very good news for our genuine customers, who ultimately bear the cost of fraud through their premiums. In this case however, it's Mrs Bhebhe who will pay the cost for her crime."