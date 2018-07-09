AIG Life announces 'simpler' CI definitions and increased pay-outs

'Start from yes' philosophy at heart of critical illness policy

AIG Life has made over 40 enhancements to critical illness (CI), including simplified definitions, an expanded range of medical conditions and increased payment levels.

Early stage low-level cancers, severe mental health, sepsis, pregnancy complications, and a seven-day intensive care condition will now see customers receive a payment.

Additional partial payments have increased to 50% of the money payable up to £35,000 for both adults and children. Children's CI and child-specific condition payments are now 50% of the sum assured up to £35,000, while child death benefit - paid early if a child is diagnosed with a terminal illness - has increased to £10,000.

"When my colleagues and I sat down to look again at critical illness, we asked ourselves, ‘If I or a member of my family were buying this today, does it offer everything we would want it to have?' I genuinely believe this is what has been achieved," said Nicki Plews, senior propositions manager at AIG Life.

"We know critical illness insurance is an awkward customer conversation for financial advisers," added Sue Helmont, head of marketing at AIG Life. "We've designed the cover with everyone in mind so all the elements work together to deliver protection you can trust and so that clients trust advisers in return."

Customers who buy AIG Life's CI policy will continue to have access to Best Doctors and children's bereavement charity Winston's Wish at no extra charge.

