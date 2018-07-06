Two-in-five UK employees happy to work into old age - Canada Life

Almost half of employees believe flexible working and part-time opportunities are important to support an older workforce

Over a third (36%) of UK employees want to work beyond 65 - a figure that has more than doubled in three years (from 17%) - research from Canada Life has revealed.

The online survey of 1,004 UK employees in full and part-time employment (April 2018) found that three quarters (72%) of them expect of work beyond 65. Most interestingly, a positive, non-financial motive is the most common reason for employees to do so.

Alongside this, various economic factors still exist as motivating factors - such as insufficient pension (29%), cost of living (24%), long-term care costs (21%), monetary retirement fears (21%) and lack of state benefits (21%).

Not all about the money

Non-monetary reasons, meanwhile, are driving more than a quarter of UK employees to work into later life. As well as job satisfacton, the benefits of social interaction (25%) influence people's reason to work, for example.

According to the research, 39% of women said they enjoy their job and want to work as long as possible, compared to 33% of men, while people closest to retirement are more likely to stay in work because they enjoy it, the survey said.

Employee benefits

The survey found that flexible working (42%) was a higher priority for over 65s than a company with a good reputation for taking care of older workers (31%) and economic incentives (31%).

Almost half of employees agreed that flexible working (25%) and more part-time (20%) opportunities are important to support an older workforce - followed by new skills training (12%) and removing age barriers on work practices such as apprenticeships (11%).

Just under two thirds (66%) said they would be more inclined to work for an employer that supports health and wellbeing when thinking about working beyond 65, while income protection (35%), life insurance (32%) and critical illness cover (30%) were considered useful to those planning to work beyond 65.

Changing needs

"Whilst financial concerns will never truly fade it is incredibly encouraging to see employees choosing to stay in work because they enjoy it and this changing attitude must be endorsed and reinforced by employers," said Paul Avis, marketing director of Canada Life Group Insurance. "Our research shows that creating an environment that is flexible to the changing needs of employees is key to attracting and retaining workers as they approach later life and continue into it.

"Increasing value is being placed on employee benefits packages by older workers which include products such as income protection and critical illness cover that protect staff financially in the event of ill-health. Older workers have a more immediate need for benefits packages as well as the wide range of support services they offer - from early intervention to employee assistance programmes and second medical opinion services - all of which can be used without being a claimant and so add additional, daily value to workforces."