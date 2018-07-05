AXA PPP to offer Spoon Guru start-up app to corporate clients

'Game-changing technology' for employee wellness and nutrition

AXA PPP Healthcare has partnered with tech start-up Spoon Guru to offer a healthy-eating diet and nutrition app to corporate clients.

The wellness app service, available to employees of large firms with AXA PPP healthcare cover, tailors user information and guidance based on insight gathered from medical research. Sorts of advice available will include how to cut down on carbs, optimising vitamin and mineral intake and eating for two.

After answering a set of dietary and lifestyle questions, users are given recommendations for food choices and recipes as well as a barcode scanner that enables them to check if ingredients are suitable while shopping. Those with food-related health issues, allergies or intolerances can also use the app to help them meet special dietary requirements.

"We are delighted to partner with AXA PPP to offer members the benefits of Spoon Guru's game-changing technology," Markus Stripf, co-founder & CEO of Spoon Guru said. "Sixty-four percent of the world's population now actively exclude foodstuffs from their diet and many are actively trying to make healthier choices. This means consumers need a trusted and accurate route to find food and recipes to suit their specific needs and help them accomplish their goals. Spoon Guru provides just that."

Premium version

A premium version of the Spoon Guru app is also available at no extra cost to employees of companies that have AXA PPP's proactive health wellbeing programme with health coaching pathway in place. This will assist the diet of those with health risks identified by an AXA PPP healthcare physiologist, who will recommend Spoon Guru during a personal wellbeing session following a health assessment or coaching sesson.

"AXA PPP healthcare's proactive health team is excited to be working with Spoon Guru to meet the nutrition needs of our customers and further personalise their health and wellbeing journey," said Chris Tomkins, head of proactive health for AXA PPP healthcare. "Their smart technology will allow our customers to scan food on-the-go using their phone and, because they can personalise their dietary profile, Spoon Guru can support further with relevant recipes, ingredient lists and helpful dos and don'ts."