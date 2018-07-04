Absenteeism levels three times higher at large firms - GRiD

Poor management alongside lack of monitoring and recording of absence could be combatted by group risk products

According to research from Group Risk Development (GRiD), firms with over 250 employees have the highest absence rates - averaging 7.5 days per year - compared to micro businesses (one-to-nine members of staff) who only witness an average of 2.8 days absence per year.

According to the survey (November 2017) of 500 HR decision makers in 500 UK business (including 1000 in companies with more than 250 employees), 5% of HR decision makers also admitted to not recording or monitoring absence at all - more prevalent for SMEs (6%) than those with over 250 employees (1%). This equates to nearly 300,000 businesses across the UK with no idea of staff sickness rates.

Meanwhile, 55% of large businesses believe they have a higher sickness rate than their industry average, with 25% blaming ineffective absence management.

Group risk benefits

Pointing to group risk products as a viable solution to the problem, GRiD spokesperson Katharine Moxham said: "Employers that get the most from their group risk products don't simply rely on them for an insurance payment, but use the inbuilt services to help keep people at work and also to facilitate a quick return to work - even in cases where no claim is made."

Day-one intervention is one way a group risk product can help manage workplace absence and offer support to employees from the first day they are off work, while services such as physiotherapy and second medical opinions are also available. Employee assistance programmes can also assist people struggling with issues such as relationship problems, mental health and addictions.

"No single organisation can expect to be an expert on every one of the issues its staff faces but, via the right group risk product, they can provide access to help, which can enable people to stay at or return to work, thus earning a salary and retaining a sense of normality," said Moxham.

Support and management

"There are two sorts of communication strategies required here: the first is to make sure all staff know that support is available to help them stay in or get back to work. The second, which is often overlooked, is about how line managers can signpost their staff better to support and help the Board improve absence reporting and management," she added.

"Keeping tabs on every single member of staff at a larger firm is by no means an easy feat - particularly for companies whose staff travel between or work in multiple locations. However, many of these companies may well already have group risk products in place whereby they can access support for individuals and the organisation as a whole, without requiring any additional expertise or spend.

"Where an organisation currently doesn't buy in to group risk, we would certainly encourage them to consider it as, by offering such products to staff, management will benefit from an absence solution too."