Royal London rolls out Diabetes Life Cover

Capped premiums and tailored fast track application process for people with diabetes struggling to get cover

Royal London has announced that its Diabetes Life Cover policy is now available from advisers across the UK.

The full market launch follows positive feedback from advisers who helped shape the product during a pilot, the insurer said.

The product includes capped premiums - which, according to the firm, is ‘a first in the protection market' - and a tailored fast track application process with immediate acceptance meaning advisers can get a quote for clients with risk factors in minutes.

Diabetes Life Cover allows premiums to reduce by up to 40% if the customer is managing their diabetes well. If customer's HbA1c test results fall into a lower band they will get a price reduction. Over the term of the policy premiums can stay the same or reduce and will never exceed the premium set at the start of the policy.

Speedy underwriting

"People living with chronic conditions such as diabetes can find the application process for insurance intrusive and complicated," said Christina Rigby, product specialist at Royal London. "We were keen to remove the barriers that put people off applying for cover. A lengthy, intrusive underwriting process is now a thing of the past for people living with diabetes and has been welcomed both by advisers and customers."

The cover is most suited to people with type 1 and less well controlled type 2 diabetes finding it hard to get protection - 82% of people living with diabetes.

"Diabetes Life Cover has a simple, straight forward application process. An adviser can get a quote in less than three minutes; on average an application takes less than 30 minutes to complete."

The customer journey, risk pricing and health management process for the policy is supported by Kalibre insurance platform.