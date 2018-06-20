AIG Life acquires Ellipse

Group life, critical illness and income protection business bought from Munich Re

AIG Life has announced the acquisition of group life insurer Ellipse from Munich Re, which is expected to close in the Q1 2019 (subject to regulatory approval).

The cash transaction will see AIG Life consume Ellipse's life, critical illness and income protection products, along with its technology-enabled business model for straight-through processing for group risk schemes.

"The acquisition of Ellipse reflects our disciplined approach to selectively expanding our existing Life & Retirement businesses while pursuing opportunistic growth," said Kevin Hogan, executive vice president and chief executive officer of AIG Life & Retirement. "Ellipse brings a strong team with a scalable business platform to our well-positioned, technology-driven UK life business. We look forward to welcoming the Ellipse team to AIG."

Group growth

Since launching in 2009, Ellipse has grown to become the sixth largest UK group life provider based on 2017 new business volumes. It reached 8% share of new business premiums and a 4% share of in-force premiums in 2017. As of May 2018, in-force premiums reached £64m and holds 4,500 policies covering over 370,000 lives.

"Ellipse's group life business is highly complementary to AIG's existing UK Individual Protection offering. It positions us to capitalize on the strong growth potential in the UK group market by allowing us to provide a holistic suite of innovative protection products that better serve our clients and partners," said Adam Winslow, CEO, AIG Life. "Additionally, I'm excited to start working side by side with our Ellipse colleagues, who share a similar culture and entrepreneurial spirit, a mono-line protection focus and recognized technology leadership."