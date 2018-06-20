Bupa and Babylon extend digital health service to UK businesses
Virtual GP service available to employees and families
Healthcare provider Bupa and Babylon have extended their agreement to offer a range of artificial intelligence (AI) powered health services to all corporate businesses.
The Babylon app, available to UK businesses via phone or computer from this month through Bupa insurance, offers calls or video calls with a GP within minutes; unlimited GP consultations available 24/7, 365 days a year; access for families and employees; access to AI-powered Clinical Triage service; health information for all ages; prescription writing with a delivery or collection service; synchronisation with wearable technology and open referrals via Bupa Member Services.
"Working with Babylon, we're able to give corporate businesses access to 24/7 virtual health services," said Mark Allan, commercial director for Bupa UK Insurance. "We often hear that time is a barrier to looking after our health, which is why we're investing in digital solutions that are convenient and quick to access through an app.
"We share Babylon's mission to make healthcare more accessible which is why it's important we utilise the latest in digital health to help our customers lead healthy lives and offer assurance when they need it."
