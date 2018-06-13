4.5 million UK dads have no life insurance - Scottish Widows

Fifth admit household would not be financially safe without main income

More than half (58%) of men in the UK with dependent children have no life insurance, research from Scottish Widows has suggested.

This is according to a sample survey of 5,022 UK adults (conducted in April) - 15.17% of whom were dads - which if spread across the entire population amounts to approximately 4.5 million fathers without cover.

This figure has risen 5% since 2017, a year-on-year increase of around 542,000 individuals.

Despite a fifth (20%) of dads admitting their households would not survive financially if they lost their income due to long-term illness, only 18% have a critical illness policy.

Meanwhile, 16% of fathers said they could only pay their bills for a minimum of three months and more than two-fifths (45%) said they would have to dip into their savings to cope financially - 17% admitted their savings would last a maximum of just three months and 12% said they have no savings at all.

Breadwinners

Sixteen percent of dads said they were not sure who would look after them if they fell ill and more than two-fifths (42%) do not have the protection of a will, power of attorney, guardianship or trust arrangement in place for their families. However, 66% of fathers are the main breadwinners of their family.

"Many fathers don't consider having insurance as a necessity, with 16% of those without saying they don't see critical illness cover as a financial priority, and 20% saying they don't think they need it," said Gary Burchett, protection director at Scottish Widows. "The value of protection, however, is to provide long-term peace of mind about having financial security in place for your dependents.

"Recent changes to bereavement benefits, and their continued unavailability to those in cohabiting relationships, mean that it's more important than ever for fathers to review their financial protection needs and seek advice to make sure their household is covered."