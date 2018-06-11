Ron Wheatcroft: Group life admin cost "far outweighs any tax due"

Swiss Re inputs to OTS consultation and calls for tax exemptions for employers taking out group life assurance (GLA) - should be "extended to include relevant life"

On Friday, we reported that Group Risk Development (GRiD) is calling for Office of Tax Simplification to reduce costs for employers taking out group life assurance (GLA).

Ron Wheatcroft, technical manager for Swiss Re - who helped contribute to GRiD's response - welcomed the OTS consultation, supports the call for GLA tax exemptions but also put forward that it should be extended to include relevant life policies too.

"When a loved one dies, the family often needs money quickly to support them," he said. "In employer-sponsored schemes, this is achieved by setting up a discretionary trust: that means the money can be paid promptly free of probate issues.

"For pension arrangements, this works well but there is an IHT-related issue when a non-pension trust is used such as with an expected group life policy (EGLP)," he continued.

"Potential entry, periodic and exit charges, designed to apply to investments, can create a liability to IHT on the discretionary trusts holding EGLPs. This amount of the liability is arbitrary and, among other factors, will depend on the cause, date of death and sum assured payable."

The numbers highlighted by GRiD show that "the cost [on employers] of administration far outweighs any tax due" for group life assurance, Wheatcroft realised.

Relevant life

"We very much welcome the OTS consultation and would like to see an exemption extended further to relevant life policies," he said. "There can be circumstances when an employer holds both EGLPs and relevant life policies. There are far few relevant life policies (we estimate around 60,000) and a consistent approach would be a further useful simplification."

The OTS consultation period closed on Friday 8 June and its response is planned for autumn.