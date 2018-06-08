GRiD calls for OTS to reduce costs for employers offering life

Industry body for group risk responds to Office of Tax Simplification request for IHT feedback

Group Risk Development (GRiD) has responded to the Office of Tax Simplification's (OTS) request for Inheritance Tax (IHT) perception feedback by calling for various exemptions and the removal of tax charges for employers purchasing group life assurance (GLA).

The group risk industry body argues that the provision of death benefit to dependants supports the aim of building resilient households which will in turn help lessen burden on the State.

As well as outlining the benefits of GLA - in particular expected group life policies (EGLPs) - for employers, employees and society as a whole, as part of the consultation, GRiD has called for an exemption from potential entry, exit and periodic charges to IHT when the sole asset of a discretionary trust is an EGLP; removal of the requirement that all members of an EGLP have the same benefit calculation and alignment of potential beneficiary classes for EGLPs and benefit-in-kind rules.

"Group life assurance is a very popular benefit," said Katharine Moxham, spokesperson for GRiD. "It's often one of the first protection benefits that employers offer their staff: it's easy to understand, and provides a tangible financial benefit. The last thing we want is to put off employers from offering it, or add to their costs for doing so. We want to make it easier for employers to look after their staff, this has a direct benefit to government so we hope they take our recommendations on board."

Pension tax simplification

According to Swiss Re Group Watch 2018, over nine million employees were covered across over 50,000 schemes providing a lump-sum payment on death at the end of 2017 - over £1bn was paid in claims last year.

However GRiD believes that the 2006 simplification of pension tax legislation around discretionary trusts has made offering group life assurances (GLA) policies to staff more difficult than it needs to be.

According to GRiD, EGLPs provide a simple and more efficient way of arranging life cover independent of a pension, and allow for benefits to be disregarded when pension tax charges are assessed.

The popularity of EGLPs has increased as the value of lifetime allowance (LTA) has been eroded and the simplicity of a non-pension arrangement has therefore appealed to more employers.

As a result, GRiD is calling for complex administrational charges and processes - such as complications around the completion of IHT forms - to be addressed and resolved by the OTS.

Admin vs tax

According to Swiss Re Group Watch, the number of employees covered in EGLPs is 782,674 across 7,130 schemes and the cost of administering the reporting and collection of taxes far exceeds the amount collected, says GRiD.

Government figures show the amount of tax collected is no more than £1m - compared an estimated administrational cost of £1.75m - and reducing compliance, legal and administrational costs will help employers save money and help encourage SMEs to offer the cover too.