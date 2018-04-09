F&TRC's Adam Higgs at Protection & Tech Forum
Keynote address from head of research (adviser services) about 'Choosing the best technology to offer protection efficiently'
We are pleased to unveil that Adam Higgs, head of research (adviser services) for F&TRC, will provide the keynote address at our first ever COVER Protection & Tech Forum on 2 May (One Birdcage Walk, London).
Entitled ‘Choosing the best technology to offer protection efficiently' and taking place at 9.20am, the presentation will cover the following points:
- Using the right systems and reviewing your practice management system provider
- Meeting CDP requirements and the impact of IDD
- Open banking and unlocking market potential
UnderwriteMe's Phil Jeynes has also been announced for the event and there are more programme details still to be released, including another two presentations and a panel involving Synaptic Software, iPipeline and Opal.
If you haven't registered already, sign up HERE.
Also read Ian Mckenna from F&TRC's recent artcle about open banking and the future of protection
