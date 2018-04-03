Royal London launches FSCS classified funeral plan

Traditional Funeral Plan rated five stars by Fairer Finance

Royal London has launched new pre-paid funeral plan, Traditional Funeral Plan, which will cover the costs of funeral directors' fees, a coffin, the funeral service, a limousine and cremation or burial costs.

Rated five-stars by Fairer Finance, the plan will be offered in partnership with Ecclesiastical Planning Services to provide the funeral services selected by the customer.

Unlike the majority of funeral plans, the insurance product which offers protection under the Financial Services Compensation Scheme (FSCS).

Tailor-made

Premiums start from £29 a month and the plan includes a payment holiday to help customers should they fall into financial difficulty. Customers can tailor the plan to fit their needs, with the option to upgrade or add elements to the services that are already included.

A contribution can also be left for loved ones to use towards additional costs, such as flowers, a wake or a headstone.

An Alternative Cremation Plan is also available as a lower cost option - at £16 per month - offering direct cremation.

"At a time of mourning, the last thing anyone needs is money worries," said Louise Eaton Terry. "Our new funeral plan can help our customers be prepared for the inevitable, without having to leave their loved ones struggling with the cost."

With funeral cost rising above inflation, the average funeral in the UK currently costs £3,784.

